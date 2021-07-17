Driver Saves 25 Children Before Bus ‘Devoured By Flames’

Italy Emergency Fire Department

A heroic bus driver from Italy was able to save the lives of 25 children before his bus was ‘devoured by flames’.

The bus had been transporting the children, aged between 14 and 16, to a summer camp when it caught fire in a tunnel an approximate 50 miles (80km) north of Milan. Thankfully, the children are said to be ‘scared but they are all fine’.

Advert 10

The driver has since been praised for his ‘great professionalism’ and ‘cool head’ during what was undoubtedly a terrifying situation, and his heroism is now being recognised by officials in the Lombardy Region.

You can see the extent of the fire damage for yourself in the following clip:

As per the publication Lecco Notizie, Alessandro Fermi, president of the Regional Council announced:

Advert 10

By saving 25 boys from the Lipomo oratory, he became the protagonist of a heroic act. I will have the pleasure of having him as a guest in one of the next meetings of the Regional Council to personally testify to him the gratitude of the Lombard institution and give him due recognition.

Authorities have also given thanks to the Bellano and Lecco Fire Brigades who intervened to put out the blaze as well as the hospital staff who have cared for the children in the aftermath of the incident.