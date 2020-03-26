Drug Dealer Named Jackie Chan Jailed For Trafficking Meth PA Images

An Aussie drug dealer called Jackie Chan has been jailed for more than six years.

The 28-year-old’s hidden stash of more than $105,000 was found by police when they raided his Box Hill hotel room in April 2019.

Officers found the bag of cash behind a curtain, as well as a further $8,000 in a Louis Vuitton satchel. They also found small bags containing white powder and green vegetable matter and several phones.

Chan’s car also contained a hidden stash of $45,000 in cash, many drugs and a set of kitchen scales.

Appearing in court he pleaded guilty to trafficking commercial quantities of cocaine and methylamphetamine, as well as possessing drugs of dependence.

The Melbourne-native also pleaded guilty to dealing with more than $158,000 in cash, which is suspected to be proceeds of a crime.

It was told that Chan first got into drugs as a teen, when he fell into the wrong crowd, the County Court heard.

His parents, who came to Australia as Vietnamese refugees, were said to be absent a lot of the time, and it’s believed his troublesome peers became more like his family.

Chan was addicted to cocaine by the age of 20, and quit his job to start dealing and fund his own drug debts.

As per MailOnline, Judge George Georgiou said Chan was motivated by his own addiction and used drugs to cope with underlying mental health issues.

He told the court:

Whilst drug addiction is no excuse for your behaviour, in your case, I’m prepared to accept your addiction has some mitigatory effect on your moral culpability.

Georgiou took into consideration Chan’s remorse, young age and that it would be his first time in jail, deciding that his rehabilitation prospects were reasonable with the correct treatment.

He added:

You should know, Mr Chan, from your own addiction to illicit drugs, the devastation and misery drug traffickers cause to the lives to those who use and become addicted to drugs.

Chan was sentenced to six years and two months behind bars, with a minimum serving of three years and eight months. His sentence includes a year which he has already served in pre-sentence custody.