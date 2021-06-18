Drug Trafficker Acquitted After Police Replace Cocaine With Powdered Sugar
A drug trafficker has reportedly avoided prosecution after police were found to have swapped out the evidence.
Australian police in Adelaide reportedly swapped cocaine that was hidden in a hollowed-out novel with icing sugar. The swap happened before the police arrested the person who was supposed to be carrying 99 grams of cocaine.
Nathan John Ralph was charged by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers after they reported an ‘anomaly’ in a parcel posted from the UK in January 2019. Ralph has now been cleared of the one count of trafficking a controlled drug that was pressed against him.
Judge Heffernan who presided over the case, detailed the situation:
Upon inspection, the novel had been hollowed out and inside the cavity was a plastic bag containing a white powder.
A presumptive test, later confirmed by forensic analysis, suggested that the powder was cocaine.
The police arranged for the cocaine, which weighed about 99g, to be substituted with an inert substance, icing sugar.
It was evident that Ralph believed he was doing something illegal as Heffernan noted:
Immediately prior to his arrest he had stopped in the car park of the market and was observed to run from the vehicle and hide a package in bushes at the rear of the premises.
The package hidden was the plastic bag containing the icing sugar that had been swapped out for the cocaine. On the seat of his truck police located the envelope and the hollowed-out novel.
‘All of the actions alleged against the accused occurred after the substitution of icing sugar for the cocaine,’ the judge added. In fact, the judge said all the accused had done was ‘transport or carry icing sugar,’ which was not an offence.
As a result, the icing sugar carrier was let off with no action. However, it seems he was lucky, as the judge said, ‘Had the accused been charged with an attempt to traffic in the above circumstances, there would have been a case to answer on the facts.’
