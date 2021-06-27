Drug Users Are Paying More Than Double The Street Price For ‘Ethically Sourced’ Cocaine
‘Ethically sourced’ cocaine is the latest trend among wealthy drug users, however experts say there’s actually no such thing.
Dealers are reportedly advertising ‘woke coke’, which they claim is produced by fairly-paid farmers in South America and has a lower environmental footprint, for £200 per gram – more than double the typical street price for cocaine.
But experts view the claims as nothing more than ‘clever marketing’, with the higher priced ‘ethical’ cocaine believed to actually be identical to the cheaper ‘non-ethical’ products.
Yet with cocaine an illegal substance in the UK, there’s no way for it to be regulated, meaning dealers are free to make up their own claims about the source of their products, with no real way for it to be verified.
‘I have been shown ads for ‘environmentally-friendly sniff’, but it’s nothing but a very clever marketing ploy,’ former UK drug enforcement police officer Neil Woods told the Daily Mirror. ‘The dealers can lie because the government has no control and they are being increasingly clever about how they operate.’
It’s estimated that roughly 1,500 tons of cocaine is exported from Colombia every year, contributing to a UK cocaine trafficking industry worth an estimated $2.5 billion annually, as per Woods.
Aside from being responsible for huge waves of violence and destruction over the past half-century, cocaine production has also seen high rates of deforestation in Colombia and other countries in South America, with cartels destroying an estimated 100,000 hectares of rainforest each year.
Colombian aid worker Bibiana Villota told The Mirror:
I can tell you, no one in Colombia produces cocaine ‘ethically’.
The trade inevitably involves bloodshed, the destabilisation of communities and an appalling cycle of violence. If demand goes up, so does production and the cycle of destruction continues.
‘What you call fair trade cocaine is only going to bring more greed and bloodshed,’ she continued.
