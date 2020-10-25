Drugs Mule Called Police After 'Losing Bag Of Cocaine Worth £36,000 On Train' Pixabay/PA Images

A drugs mule from Dublin, Ireland, accidentally lost a bag containing £36,000 (€40,000) worth of cocaine, before calling the police to report it missing.

Darren Barnwell had been transporting the narcotics from Dublin to Cork on August 16, 2018, when got into a frenzy after getting off the train and realising he no longer had the cocaine in his possession.

The then-20-year-old begged and pleaded with security staff to let him back onto the train to look for his lost property, but after a heated argument, they refused and reported the debate to police.

In a state of panic, Barnwell called the police to report the bag, before realising he had gone to a shop near the station.

On returning to the Spar shop, Barnwell was reunited with his bag by staff, who hadn’t checked to see the contents.

However, police stopped the 22-year-old outside the shop after growing suspicious about his panicked state. They opened the bag to find huge quantities of cocaine, which was later valued at £36,000 (€40,000).

Earlier this week, Barnwell pleaded guilty to possessing more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where he was handed a four-year suspended sentence.

Speaking in court, Detective Sargeant Kieran O’Sullivan said Barnwell had ‘made full admissions that he had come to Cork from Dublin to collect the drugs,’ as per the Echo Live.

‘There was no investigation. If he did not bring himself to our attention that day, he was not a person of interest to us.’

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin added:

He arrived in Cork in a state of some dishevelment. In that state he brought himself to the notice and attention of gardaí [police]. They discovered a cache of drugs he was carrying for someone else.

Judge Donnabháin opted to impose the minimum sentence for the crime, given that he had no previous convictions and has not come to the attention of police since the incident.

