‘Drunk Driving’ On Elephants Banned In New Protection Laws

PA Images

New protection laws have resulted in ‘drunk driving’ on elephants being banned in Sri Lanka.

The regulations were released on Thursday, August 19 by the State Minister of Wildlife Protection Wimalaweera Dissanayake.

In its ‘Government Notifications’, the document addressed how, while working with the animals, elephant handlers (mahouts) are now banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

PA

The wide-ranging regulations also state that baby elephants under the age of two must be kept with their mothers and have subsequently been prohibited from working.

The protection laws go on to say that any person who ‘owns or has the custody of such elephants’ has the responsibility to ‘ensure that the mahout (rider) is not consuming any liquor or any harmful drug while employed’.

Elephants are often kept by rich Sri Lankans as a symbol of their wealth, according to CNA. However, it is reported that complaints of mistreatment and cruelty against the large mammals are widespread.

According to CNA, official records show there are about 200 domesticated elephants in Sri Lanka.

PA

The notice details that every domesticated elephant will now require a biometric identity card, which includes its DNA details and a photograph of the mammal.

Under the new regulations, logging elephants are also forbidden from working at night and must only work for up to four hours a day. It states that the mammals are also entitled to two-and-a-half hours bathe time to cool off in the mud.

PA

Addressing elephant tourism in the country, the protection laws detailed how only up to four people are now allowed to ride on top of an elephant at the same time. Those riding the elephant are also required to be seated on a well-padded saddle.

Every six months, a mandatory health check must be provided to all elephants held in captivity. Furthermore, unless taking part in government productions which are carried out under strict veterinary supervision, elephants are not allowed to participate in films.

Those who break the rules of the new regulations could face a three-year prison sentence and have their elephant taken into state care.

In Sri Lanka, capturing wild elephants is a criminal offence. Under Sri Lankan law, the offence carries the death penalty.

In 2011, Sri Lankan officials claimed to have found 7,379 elephants in the wild, according to a Department of Wildlife Conservation census, reported by the BBC. However, before the count, the Wildlife Conservation Department stated that they thought the figure was just 5,350, with the survey’s methodology questioned by some Sri Lankan environmentalists.

