Drunk Man Growls Like An Animal At Flight Attendants In ‘Racist’ Rant

@JeremyHarrisTV/Twitter

A drunken man has been arrested after growling at flight attendants on a US flight, reportedly hurling sexist and racist abuse during a vile rant.

The shocking incident is said to have unfolded on Monday, September 6, during an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

Advert 10

In footage taken by fellow passenger Dennis Busch, a flight attendant can be heard telling the 61-year-old man, named as Timothy Armstrong of Las Vegas by Salt Lake City Police, to sit down. In a bizarre response to this request, the apparently inebriated passenger yelled, ‘Joe Biden!’

Armstrong was later forcibly removed from the plane by law-enforcement officials, and cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, 2KUTV reports.

Sharing a video of the incident to Instagram, Busch wrote:

Advert 10

After asking him to calm down the man went into a complete meltdown of racist, sexist and belligerent comments, culminating in his arrest at the gate… We were lucky to have such a well trained crew who kept their cool throughout the flight!

Busch claimed that Armstrong had shouted at a woman of Asian ethnicity who had been standing up ‘to deal with a back issue’, ordering her to sit. He then proceeded to state that the woman and the person she was travelling with ‘didn’t belong here’.

At one point in the footage, Armstrong can be seen growling and baring his teeth like a wild animal while sitting in his seat, apparently directing his fury at the flight attendants.

Advert 10

Recalling what he had witnessed, Busch told 2KUTV:

I just was watching the guy because we were unsure what was happening and I just thought in case something does happen here, I want to record this. He would get up out of his seat, that really put people on edge, we didn’t know what he was doing.

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed the flight had ‘landed safely at SLC where local law enforcement removed the disruptive passenger from the aircraft’, adding, ‘We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.’

An SLC airport spokesperson confirmed Armstrong had been taken to hospital to get checked out, Fox 13 reports, and it was then that he was cited for public intoxication.

Advert 10