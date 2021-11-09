DVLA Warns Drivers At Risk Of £1,000 Fines With New Laws This Month

Alamy

Some drivers could be at risk of £1,000 fines if they fail to follow new laws introduced this month by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

The DVLA is introducing three new rules relating to Clean Air Zones, driving licence extensions and towing which may affect people across Britain.

Drivers whose licences were set to expire between February and December 2020 may know they were given an automatic 11-month extension due to coronavirus, however, with the last of the extension now coming to an end it’s time for licenses to be renewed.

Any licences which were due to expire in December 2020 will need to be renewed by the end of November, though the DVLA has warned paper applications are taking as long as six to ten weeks to process, and there may be ‘longer delays’ due to lasting impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Another new rule relates to drivers travelling in Portsmouth, which is set to become the third city to introduce a Clean Air Zone from November 29.

Hire cars such as taxis will be charged £10 per day to drive in the zone, and while the charge will not affect private vehicles, it will impact private hire vehicles and some businesses. Coaches and lorries, meanwhile, will be met with a £50 fee.

Speaking about the introduction of the Clean Air Zone in September, Portsmouth Council said the scheme was ‘not a preferred option’ to reduce emissions, the Birmingham Mail reports.

It commented: ‘We’ve been working hard to make sure that anyone that may be charged as part of the CAZ has been informed and supported, and in many cases, we’ve been able to offer support for owners to upgrade their non-compliant vehicles.’

Finally, drivers may be at risk of fines due to towing changes, which mean anyone who passed their car driving test after January 1, 1997 can now tow trailers up to 3,500kg.

Alamy

The government website explains you will not be affected by the changes if you passed your car driving test before January 1, 1997, but those who passed their test after this date will be allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg MAM from November 15, 2021.

The DVLA will automatically update driving licence records to show that those who passed their test after January 1, 1997 will be allowed to tow trailers, but £1,000 fines, penalty points or bans may be handed out if drivers tow above the legal amount before the law changes.

