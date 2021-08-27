unilad
Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson Baffles The Internet With How Much He Looks Like The Rock

by : Jade Dadalica on : 27 Aug 2021 09:18
A photo of a US policeman has gone viral over his resemblance to Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In what appears to have been an ongoing joke around the police department, the comparisons between Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Alabama’s Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields began recently after the official Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a photo of the policeman. Fields can be seen smiling as he stands next to a police van, and the striking likeness between the the officer and the famous actor has received a lot of attention online.

The image has received more than 1,800 likes so far, and the comments are filled with fans who were taken back by the similarity – and it appears that Fields has gained a new nickname: ‘Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson’.

Dwayne 'The Cop' Johnson Baffles The Internet With How Much He Looks Like The Rock@MorganSheriffOffice

The photo even made its way to TikTok, racking up more than a million views.

One user commented, ‘Plot twist, Dwayne has a twin and they were seperated at birth,’ and another commented, ‘Why is The Rock in this photo? Just wondering.’

@chandlerelyse_please tag @therock so he sees this 😂 ##therock ##dwaynetherockjohnson ##MyTeacherWins ##NeverStopExploring ##fypシ ##fypage♬ original sound – ✨ Chandler ✨

Fields, on the other hand, has been using his looks to his advantage, telling WVTM13 that he’s been ‘having fun with it’, although he claims he looks more like another Hollywood actor, Vin Diesel.

‘I’m a bit of a cross between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Remember, The Rock is 6ft 4in and 260lbs, and I’m only 6ft 2in and 230lbs. There is a big difference between the two of us,’ he said.

In another Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office noted the resemblance, saying that Fields had bumped into a Walmart employee who had asked to take a selfie with the actor’s lookalike while he was working.

Despite his recent online fame, Fields is sticking to his police profession, so unfortunately we won’t be seeing him as The Rock’s stunt double any time soon.

