Earth Is Getting A Black Box To Record The Downfall Of Civilisation

earthsblackbox/Alamy

Earth is getting a black box to record humanity’s downfall, and it’s not the worst idea we’ve ever heard.

A black box is used to record information about an aeroplane during its flight, and is often sought following a crash or accident.

Now, it seems Earth will be getting its own black box to document its journey.

earthsblackbox

The project, called Earth’s Black Box, will be built on a remote area of land on Tasmania’s west coast and will ‘outlive us all’, according to Jonathan Kneebone, who’s involved with the project.

On the official website, users are greeted by the ominous phrase ‘brace for impact’, which accompanies artistic renderings of the box.

At this point you may be wondering, what’s in the box? Well, the box will record how we handle the climate crisis.

earthsblackbox

According to the website:

Earth’s Black Box will record every step we take towards this catastrophe. Hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions relating to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations.

While this may feel eerily similar to the black monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey, the plan is far from fiction.

The climate crisis poses a serious and very real threat to humanity. According to Climate Change Committee, if the UK doesn’t cut emissions it will be contributing to the predicted temperature rise of 2.7 degrees this century.

earthsblackbox

Scientists have noted that a temperature rise approaching 2 degrees is incredibly dangerous, and this project hopes to ‘inspire urgent action’ that results in the lowering of emissions.

The website noted:

The Purpose of the device is to provide an unbiased account of the events that lead to the demise of the planet, hold accountability for future generations, and inspire urgent action.

As the project description says, ‘How the story ends is completely up to us. Only one thing is certain, your actions, inactions and interactions are now being recorded.’

The box will be made of 7.5 cm thick steel and construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

