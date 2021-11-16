Earthquake Hits Scotland

Alamy

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the west of Scotland in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16.

The agency has reported that the tremor happened 10km below the surface, with more than 40 people in both Scotland and Northern Ireland reporting feeling the ground shake.

The epicentre of the quake was located approximately 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, some 88 miles north-west of Glasgow, though there were reports of residents feeling its impacts from as far as Edinburgh and Ballycastle.

Residents were woken from sleep by the movement as the earthquake occurred just before 2.00am.

Responding to the event on Twitter, one person wrote: ‘Woken in the night by an almighty crash. Nothing obvious. Strange. Then hear I news just now – Earthquake just north of Lochgilphead!!! Argyll turning into California by the minute.’

Another commented: ‘Nothing like an earthquake to jolt you up. That’s the biggest one I’ve felt.’

Local resident Rosemary Neagle, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead, told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland the noise of the tremor was so loud that she was initially convinced something in one of her sheds must have exploded.

She commented:

It kept on intensifying and the house vibrated. It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards, so it was quite frightening. I have experienced them before here but never to that extent. The house has never shook like that in the past.

Between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, according to data from the British Geological Survey, cited by The Independent.

Tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude occur on the mainland once every three years on average.