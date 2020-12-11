Eastenders Star Dame Barbara Windsor Dies Aged 83
Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83.
Dame Barbara was best known for her longstanding role as Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders, as well as for her various parts in the classic Carry On comedy films.
The beloved British actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2014, keeping her illness secret until she began to show symptoms in 2018. Her condition sadly deteriorated in recent months, and she passed away at a London care home on the evening of Thursday, December 11.
Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell has announced her passing, remarking that her final weeks had been ‘typical of how she lived her life’ with the actor having been ‘full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end’.
Mitchell told PA:
Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.
Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.
He continued:
It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.
I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.
Following her diagnosis, Dame Barbara and Mitchell campaigned to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s. A national treasure, Dame Barbara was honoured with a damehood in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list, in recognition of her services to entertainment and charitable causes.
Mitchell told PA:
Dementia/Alzheimer’s remains the UKs number one killer. Although in challenging times, I urge the Prime Minister, his government and other parties to be true to their previous promises and invest more into dementia/Alzheimer’s research and care.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and carers who are angels at the care home for your kindness and care to Barbara and I throughout her stay with you. You are my heroes.
And my gratitude to our family, friends and everyone in the media and the general public for all the good wishes and warm support that has been shown to Barbara over the last few years during her illness. Barbara deeply appreciated that.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dame Barbara Windsor at this difficult time.
