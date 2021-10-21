unilad
Ed Sheeran Reveals ‘Strange Situation’ Spending Time With A Naked Pop Star

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Oct 2021 19:21
Ed Sheeran has spoken out about having spent time with a naked pop star while out at a club.

As quoted in The Daily Star’s Wired column, the 30-year-old Thinking Out Loud artist reportedly recalled his surprise when the mystery male celeb peeled off his clothes and proceeded to walk around, completely in the buff.

They had apparently been in an unnamed club – which reportedly had a shower in it – when Sheeran ‘turned around and he was naked’. I mean, talk about a confident look.

Sheeran continued:

I remember looking at his entourage and everyone was on their phone. He is naked and walking around doing stuff, gets in the shower and the hot tub naked, he gets out of the hot tub and I was like, ‘Does nobody think this is weird?’

And he puts his clothes on and then the night resumed. That was quite a strange situation.

Although Sheeran opted to keep the star’s identity to himself, this apparently wouldn’t be the first time he’s clocked a fellow famous face in the nude.

During a 2018 episode of The Big Narstie Show, Sheeran revealed that he had walked in on Narstie ‘completely naked and having a s***’.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, during a 2015 interview with New Zealand’s ZM Online about One Direction’s hit song Little Things, Sheeran was heard to cheekily remark, ‘[Harry] definitely hasn’t got a little thing’.

Oh my. Who will Sheeran see The Shape Of next?

