Eddie Murphy Shoots Scenes For Coming To America Sequel

Eddie Murphy and the cast and crew of his much-awaited sequel have finally made it to a set in America once again, and there’s photographic evidence to prove it.

It’s been 31 long, long years since Prince Akeem, played by Murphy, first graced the shores of the US in 1988’s cult classic comedy, Coming to America.

Take a trip down memory lane with the original trailer below:

Now, 58-year-old Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop, Dolemite Is My Name) has headed back to set on the streets of Atlanta to shoot the scenes for the sequel, aptly titled Coming 2 America. See what they did there.

It’s the first evidence of production, and while we’ve had cast confirmations for a while now, it’s great to see the gang back together.

The synopsis takes place years later, when the now-former Prince Akeem Joffer of the fictional nation Zamunda is set to become King, succeeding his dad played by James Earl Jones.

Upon discovering he has a son he never knew about in America – ‘a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle’ played by Jermaine Fowler – he sets off to America once again, in the process attempting to honour his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince.

We know not much else, so fans will no doubt cherish the slow drip of information these new on-set images offer, as per TMZ.

Murphy, as Akeem, stands proudly wearing a New York Mets bomber jacket and clutching a wad of cash, as a character of his stature is want to do.

He is accompanied on set by Arsenio Hall, who plays Semmi, his best friend and personal aide.

Paul Bates, who plays Oha, is also on-hand. Pictured open-mouthed on-set, we can only hope it’s a sign he’ll be gifting the silver screen with more of his unique vocal stylings.

In case you missed it, watch this. You won’t regret it:

The film also stars original cast members and some new to the family, including Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones.

Coming 2 America scheduled to be released on December 18 2020 in the United States.

