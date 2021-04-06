EDM DJ Bassnectar Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Possessing Child Pornography
EDM DJ Bassnectar has been named in a lawsuit that accuses him of sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
Bassnectar, 43, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, is being sued by two women who claim he had sex with them while they were underage and that he took measures to conceal his illegal acts.
The women, identified in the lawsuit as Rachel and Alexis, are reportedly seeking damages connected to emotional distress and medical expenses resulting from the incidents, which they allege occurred between the years 2012 and 2016.
As per documents obtained by TMZ, the women claim that Ashton used social media to reach out to them.
He allegedly reached out to Rachel in 2012 and then to Alexis in 2014, both times communicating using direct messages on social media.
Both women have claimed that Ashton encouraged them to watch the 1999 black comedy-drama American Beauty, described in the lawsuit as ‘a movie about an older man having a relationship with a young girl’, even referencing the plot of the movie at his popular shows.
Ashton had allegedly learned that Rachel and Alexis were underage through direct messages before sending them tickets for his shows.
The women have alleged that he invited them back to his hotel room to have sex, which he allegedly ‘mandated be without the use of a condom’.
As per the court documents, Ashton paid Rachel and Alexis for sex in sums ranging from $300 up to $1,600. He has been accused of exerting control over their lives while instructing them to keep their sexual encounters secret.
Rachel has alleged that she came into contact with Ashton in late 2012, with their sexual relationship beginning in May 2013. He allegedly encouraged Rachel to ‘take and send sexually explicit photographs of herself while naked’.
Alexis was allegedly contacted by Ashton in 2014. They allegedly had sex multiple times over the following two years, despite her still being a minor throughout this period.
Last summer, Ashton issued a statement on a private fan Facebook group, denying the allegations of sexual misconduct that had begun circulating at around this time.
As reported by Your EDM, he wrote:
The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue. I want to leave it at that, because it truly is that simple.
I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual. During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims.
Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.
Ashton has yet to give a public comment on this lawsuit.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
Topics: News, Music, Sex Trafficking