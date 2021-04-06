EDM DJ Bassnectar Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Possessing Child Pornography

The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue. I want to leave it at that, because it truly is that simple.

I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual. During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims.

Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.