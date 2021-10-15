Education Official Criticised After Claiming Schools Should Have Books With ‘Opposing Views’ On Holocaust

Alamy

A school official in Texas has reportedly suggested students have access to books with ‘opposing views’ on the Holocaust.

Politicians criticised the Texan school administrator after she allegedly advised teachers if they had a book about the Holocaust in their classroom they should also provide students with an ‘opposing’ view.

Gina Peddy, executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Carroll Independent School District, reportedly made the suggestion at a teacher training session on new guidelines for classroom libraries where she was secretly recorded by a member of staff.

In the audio recording shared with NBC News, Peddy said, ‘Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.’

‘How do you oppose the Holocaust?’ one teacher responded. ‘Believe me, that’s come up’, Peddy said.

The comments came as she was attempting to explain the effects of the controversial Texas House Bill 3979, a new law signed in June that requires teachers discussing controversial issues to ‘strive to explore the topic from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective’.

Several Democratic politicians have been outraged by the incident, with senators José Menéndez and Chris Murphy, along with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemning the suggestion that schools might have to offer an alternative perspective to the Holocaust.

Menéndez wrote to Texas’s education commissioner seeking a ‘thorough review’ of House Bill 3979 and demanded action be taken to ‘refute hateful and racist rhetoric’, while Ocasio-Cortez and Murphy both took to Twitter to criticise the situation.

Texas state senator Bryan Hughes denied that the law required teachers to provide opposing viewpoints on matters of ‘good and evil’, or that they would have to remove books that only provided one perspective on the Holocaust.