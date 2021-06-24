Edward Snowden Says Julian Assange ‘Could Be Next’ Following John McAfee’s Death

PA

Former computer intelligence consultant and National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden has criticised Spain’s decision to extradite John McAfee to the US, warning that Julian Assange ‘could be next’ following the death of the antivirus software entrepreneur.

McAfee was confirmed to have been found dead by apparent suicide in his prison cell in Spain yesterday, June 23, just hours after Spain’s highest court approved his extradition to the United States.

The 75-year-old was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport in October on charges brought by Tennessee prosecutors, who accused McAfee of evading taxes and failing to report income from a number of ventures.

In the wake of the news, Edward Snowden argued on Twitter that European countries ‘should not extradite those accused of non-violent crimes to a court system so unfair—and prison system so cruel—that native-born defendants would rather die than become subject to it’.

Snowden, who is known for handing over material from the National Security Agency in one of the most significant leaks in US political history, added that ‘Julian Assange could be next’, and argued that ‘until the system is reformed, a moratorium should remain’.

Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, remained for seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition before he was arrested in the UK in 2019.

The 49-year-old is wanted in the US for hacking and disclosing classified information, including the identities of informants who were working with intelligence agencies in Afghanistan and Iraq, however in January 2021, a UK court temporarily blocked his extradition to the US.

In her decision, cited by BBC News, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange was too mentally unwell to be extradited to the US, noting that while he had a case to answer, US authorities could not guarantee he would not take his own life once he was inside a maximum security prison in the country.

During the bail application, which took place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Assange’s barrister argued the WikiLeaks founder would be ‘safer isolating with his family in the community, subject to severe restrictions, than if he were in Belmarsh which has, very recently, had a severe outbreak’.

However, US lawyer Clair Dobbin argued Assange had the ‘resources, abilities and the sheer wherewithal’ to secretly flee the UK by arranging a flight to another country.

She commented, ‘[Mr Assange] regards himself as above the law and no cost is too great, whether that cost be to himself or others.’

The US appealed against Baraitser’s ruling to block the extradition, with the case set to go to more senior judges later this year.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.