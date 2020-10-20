Egypt Unearths 'Huge Number' Of Ancient Coffins Buried More Than 2,500 Years Ago PA Images/TourismandAntiq/Twitter

Ongoing archaeological work in Egypt has led to the discovery of another 80 ancient coffins just weeks after the initial discovery was announced.

Authorities revealed last month they had uncovered 13 completely sealed coffins in the desert necropolis of Saqqara, which is believed to have served the former capital of ancient Egypt, Memphis.

Further investigations revealed there were a total of 59 sarcophagi hidden in a burial shaft, though antiquities minister Khaled El-Anany said at the time that he felt the find was ‘the beginning of the big discovery.’

Yesterday, October 19, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced another huge find at the ancient Saqqara necropolis, with Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, revealing that more than 80 coffins were uncovered.

Archaeologists also found colourful, gilded wooden statues buried alongside the sarcophagi. Despite being buried for thousands of years, the coffins have been incredibly well preserved, with vibrant painted faces and patterns still clearly visible on the surface.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly joined el-Anany to inspect the new discovery, with the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry saying the prime minister was ‘keen’ to go into the burial site to ‘see first hand the new findings and the coffins that were revealed inside the shaft.’

Madbouly is said to have thanked the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry and the Supreme Council for Antiquities for ‘the efforts of this generation of archaeologists for unprecedented discoveries.’

In return, el-Anany thanked the prime minister and the government for its support in making the discoveries. The ministry says the encouragement from the government has led to the completion of many archaeological projects ‘that have been praised by the whole world.

Egyptian authorities uncover 80 more coffins Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

Speaking after the discovery of the 59 coffins earlier this month, el-Anany said he was proud of the archaeologists for continuing their work throughout the coronavirus outbreak and for managing to unveil ‘more mystery and secrets about our great civilisation.’

Full details of the latest discovery are set to be announced in the coming weeks during a press conference at Saqqara, once authorities have completed the documentation of the find.

As well as being home to dozens of burials, the necropolis at Memphis also includes the famed Giza Pyramids and smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

In the 1970s, the ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.