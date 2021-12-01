El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced To Prison For Helping Run Husband’s Drug Cartel

Alamy

The wife of notorious drug kingpin El Chapo has been sentenced to jail time for her role in helping run the Sinaloa Cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, married El Chapo – real name Joaquin Guzman – on her 18th birthday was arrested earlier this year and charged with conspiracy to distribute class A drugs to be imported into the US, as well as money laundering and violations of the Kingpin Act.

Advert 10

Coronel pled guilty to the charges, and was given a reduced sentence of three years in prison by the federal court, which agreed she was a ‘minimal participant’ in the running of Mexico‘s largest cartel and took into account her remorse for her actions.

Alamy

Ahead of sentencing, CNN reports she pleaded with the judge to take into consideration her two nine-year-old children with El Chapo, pointing out they were already growing up without their father who is currently serving a life sentence and asking that she be allowed to serve any sentence near Los Angeles, where she and her children live.

Her attorney Jeffrey Lichtman also argued that Coronel may face threats from other cartel members after anonymous federal sources claimed she had co-operated with the US government, something she categorically denies.

Advert 10

Judge Conteras wished Coronel luck after passing the verdict, having pointed out that she had met El Chapo when she was still a minor.

Alamy

‘I hope you raise your twins in a different environment than what you have experienced until today,’ he said, per Metro.

After admitting to helping her husband move 450 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of heroin and nearly 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the US, Coronel also agreed to forfeit $1.5 million in illegal funds from El Chapo’s operations.

Advert 10