El Paso Blood Banks Are ‘Overwhelmed’ By Donations After Walmart Mass Shooting

While the city of El Paso is undoubtedly in a state of mourning for the people killed in a devastating mass shooting on Saturday, the community has pulled together to donate blood for the victims injured in the attack.

A gunman opened fire in a Walmart on Saturday, killing 20 people and injuring at least two dozen more, according to The Guardian.

The City of El Paso put out an urgent call for blood donors as hospitals drained their supply when treating victims of the attack, and the community pulled through.

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

People turned up in their drones to donate at El Paso blood banks after the call went out, proving how a community can come together in times of heartache.

Hundreds of people lined the streets queuing to do their bit and contribute towards help the victims of the atrocious shooting.

In fact, so many people turned up donation centres were forced to turn people away as they couldn’t take any more appointments, however that doesn’t mean the blood shortage is over.

LOOK: This is the line of *HUNDREDS of people outside of Vitalant in West El Paso waiting to donate blood following today’s shooting @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/xjtONeWX05 — Sandra Ramirez (@sandraKTSM) August 3, 2019

this is what I love about the el paso community. people quickly responding to donate blood! #prayforelpaso #EPStrong pic.twitter.com/aDaB3oSYKu — c i n d y (@cinn_daay) August 3, 2019

THIS IS EL PASO!! We are a city of dreamers and we care about the people here. People lining up and dropping whatever they were doing this Saturday to donate blood because the people said they needed blood. I am proud #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/hqBl9ZrVzw — 💜ҍҽԵհ💚 (@multiahgase) August 3, 2019

According to local station KVIA, the blood shortage is an ‘ongoing situation’ and hospitals will still need more donations as they continue to treat patients.

Writing on Twitter, the station said:

People are reporting that the donation centers are now overwhelmed and to schedule appoints online for tomorrow and Sunday. This will be an ongoing situation and donations will be needed through next week.

Governor Greg Abbott has described the shooting as ‘one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas’.

Police said the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was a resident of the Dallas-area city of Allen, which is around 650 miles east of El Paso. He’s now reported to be in custody.

He has been named by US media as Patrick Crusius.

CCTV images said to be of the gunman have since been broadcast on US media, showing a man wearing a dark t-shirt and ear protectors while holding an assault-style rifle.

Less than 24 hours later, another shooter opened fire in Ohio, killing at least 10 people.

The tragic killings in Ohio are believed to have taken place in the Oregon District, downtown Dayton, just after 1am local time.

Initial reports suggest 24 people have also been injured in the senseless attack.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.