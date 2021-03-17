Elderly Couple Left Dangling Over 100ft Canyon After Car Crashes Off Bridge In Idaho

Magic Valley Paramedics/Facebook

A man and woman in their 60s were left dangling over a 100ft canyon in Idaho in the US after their pickup truck crashed over the side of a bridge.

The couple, from Garden City, were towing a 30ft camper van along the Malad Gorge bridge yesterday, March 16, when the 67-year-old male driver lost control and swerved into the shoulder barrier of the bridge.

Both the truck and the camper van hit the barrier before swerving to the left of the road, where the truck tipped over the side of the bridge. The camper van was left blocking the bridge, and only the safety chain being used to connect the vehicle to the van kept the pickup truck from crashing into the gorge approximately 80-100 feet below.

Magic Valley Paramedics/Facebook

In a press release shared on Facebook, the Idaho State Police Public Affairs Office explained that Idaho State Troopers responded to the crash, and within minutes a rescue team including paramedics and fire departments arrived at the scene.

A trooper was able to call down to the driver and the 64-year-old female passenger, and they responded to say they were alert and not seriously injured after the crash.

The trooper and a Gooding County Sheriff’s Deputy were able to acquire an extra set of chains and attach them to the pickup truck to provide additional support until rescue crews could arrive, and once on the scene the full team of emergency responders set about getting the couple out of the vehicle.

Magic Valley Paramedics/Facebook

Members of the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) were able to climb over the bridge and rappel down to the dangling pickup truck, where they attached a harness to the driver and passenger and lifted them to safety. The team also rescued two small dogs, who were transported safely to the home of a family member.

Captain David Neth, of the Idaho State Police District 4 in Jerome, described the rescue as a ‘tremendous team effort that took a quick response and really showed the dedication and training of our community of first responders.’

He commented, ‘This is something we train and prepare for, but when it happens and people’s lives literally hang in the balance, it takes everyone working together, and then some.’

Magic Valley Paramedics/Facebook

Chad Smith, Field Supervisor for Magic Valley Paramedics SORT and Flight Paramedic for Air St. Luke’s, also praised the work of the rescuers, saying, ‘I am just so proud of our team. It shows what all agencies including Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Air St. Luke’s and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Paramedics can do working together.’

After being rescued from the truck, the couple were taken to a Magic Valley hospital with what looked to be non-life-threatening injuries.

