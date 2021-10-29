Elderly Insulate Britain Protester Walks Out Into Oncoming Traffic On Middle Of M25
Insulate Britain briefly disrupted traffic on the M25 this morning as a number of protesters walked directly onto the motorway.
Around a dozen protesters – some of them elderly – were involved in the latest disruption targeting the UK’s busiest motorway on Friday, October 29, with several of those involved filmed walking in the direction of oncoming traffic.
Insulate Britain said in a tweet that their members had caused ‘major disruption’ to the M25 by ‘walking onto the carriageway between the lanes of oncoming traffic.’ A clip shared by LBC showed a number of the protesters either stood or sat on the white lane marking lines as police worked to close the road and attempted to escort the activists off the motorway.
Essex Police confirmed that it had received reports of protesters blocking the road between junction 28 and 29 near Brentwood, Essex, at around 8.00am, saying ‘officers are already on the scene and the southbound track has been reopened.’
While it’s understood that the demonstrators were removed after about 30 minutes, tailbacks resulting from the disruption continued to cause delays on the M25 through the morning rush hour.
The protest comes days after Insulate Britain declared the M25 a ‘site of nonviolent civil resistance’ defying a court injunction granted against the group which they described as ‘bullying.’
In a statement reported by the London Evening Standard, Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton said:
In a couple of days COP26 will start in Glasgow and the eyes of the world will be on this country. Britain should be leading the world with radical plans to decarbonise our society.
What we have instead is a budget that is yet another act of treason by this government upon its own people. It is a plan that facilitates mass murder. The citizens of this country should be in open revolt. We need change and we need it quickly.
Insulate Britain – an offshoot of XR – has been disrupting roads in and around the capital for over a month by staging sit-downs to demand the government establish proposals to provide insulations for all UK houses.
The government has dismissed the protests as ‘irresponsible, dangerous and completely counterproductive.’
CreditsLondon Evening Standard
