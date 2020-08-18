Elderly Man Sweeping Sidewalk Sucker Punched In Unprovoked Attack In Chicago

Elderly Man Sweeping Sidewalk Sucker Punched In Unprovoked Attack Chicago Police

Police are looking for the perpetrator of an unprovoked attack on an elderly man who was cleaning streets in Chicago.

Chicago Police are appealing for information following the incident that took place last month, July 23, after sharing the video on its Twitter page earlier this week.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen cleaning the sidewalk with a dustpan and brush while wearing a mask when the culprit approaches. All of a sudden, the younger man hits him in the face. The senior citizen then stumbles backwards and falls over as the man runs off.

You can watch the attack here:

Chicago Police shared the video on its Twitter, August 16, with the caption: ‘Help Detectives identify the subject seen in this video where a Battery of Senior Citizen occurred on the 100 block of West Jackson Blvd on July 23 approx. 2:50PM.’

At the end of the clip, viewers are warned to not approach the man, and to call 911 if they see him.

People responded to the video calling it ‘sickening’, with others saying they hope the culprit is caught.

Mark Wheeler, 46th Ward Committeeman for the Chicago Republican Party, commented:

Lives of people who work their asses off everyday and pay taxes without representation matter and they deserve protection from lawless cowards like the punk pictured in this video. The only question is how much longer are we going to allow it. #disgusted

There’s been a surge of violence in Chicago recently, with 51 people being shot over the weekend of August 15-16, four of whom died, ABC 7 Chicago reports. Several others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and six other teenagers.

The latest shooting occurred Sunday morning, August 16, after officers discovered a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car at 5.05am. The man, thought to be in his 20s, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday night, officers discovered 18-year-old Tamyreon Jordan lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to both his head and chest. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday night, August 14, saw two fatal shootings; Jeremy Curry, 28, was found unresponsive at 11.17pm with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest in the driver’s seat of a parked car, while three hours earlier a 48-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

The weekend before saw 40 shootings and another four deaths, including that of 20-year-old Latrell Allen, who was reportedly shot by Chicago police during an alleged exchange of gunfire.