Elderly Protester Pushed By Cops, Martin Gugino, Isn't Safe To Go Home As He's Getting Death Threats

The 75-year-old protester who was shoved by two police officers in Buffalo, New York, is reportedly unable to go home once he is released from hospital, as he has been receiving death threats.

Martin Gugino suffered a fractured skull and was left unable to walk after being pushed by police officers while at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4.

Footage was widely shared that showed Gugino lying motionless on the ground, blood pouring from his head. Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, have since been charged with second-degree assault and released without bail on June 6. They are both pleading not guilty.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, told TMZ it would be unsafe for the elderly protester to return home once he’s healthy enough to do so, on account of the constant threats being made against his life. Zarcone herself has also been threatened with torture by these angry individuals.

Threats have reportedly come from people who have fallen for a false claim that has been circulating about Gugino, wrongly stating he has been arrested 300 times. This claim also falsely alleges Gugino has a lengthy history of inciting riots.

Zarcone revealed Gugino has only been arrested four times for peacefully protesting, with one arrest resulting in a criminal charge for trespassing, for which he was acquitted.

Gugino has been the subject of various rumours following his injury. On June 9, president Trump tweeted an unfounded claim that Gugino’s injury had been a ‘set up’, accusing Gugino of being ‘an antifa provocateur’.

There is no evidence to suggest this is the case, and Trump has been widely criticised for making these inflammatory remarks.

It’s believed Trump read this conspiracy theory on the far-right One America News Network (OANN). Tracing this further back, the OANN appears to have encountered this theory on a right-wing, anonymous blog called The Conservative Treehouse.

The OANN reporter who shared the conspiracy has previously worked for Russia’s main state-run media source Sputnik, and is known for incorporating Kremlin propaganda in his reporting, Business Insider reports.

Gugino is known to be a longtime follower of the Catholic Worker Movement, a religious group that focuses on issues concerning peace and justice.

According to the official website, Catholic Worker Movement communities are ‘committed to nonviolence, voluntary poverty, prayer, and hospitality for the homeless, exiled, hungry, and forsaken’. Catholic Workers are also said to ‘protest injustice, war, racism, and violence of all forms’.