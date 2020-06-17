Elderly Protestor Pushed By Cops Has Fractured Skull And Can’t Walk
A 75-year-old protester who was pushed by two police officers in Buffalo, New York, has suffered a fractured skull and is unable to walk.
Earlier this month, footage emerged of pensioner Martin Gugino being shoved to the ground by officers while at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4. Blood could be seen pouring from his head as he lay motionless on the ground.
Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were charged with second-degree assault and released without bail on Saturday, June 6. They have both pleaded not guilty.
In a statement provided to CNN, Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone said:
I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured.
While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself.
Zarcone was also able to pass on a message from Gugino, who is currently being cared for in hospital:
I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.
Gugino is reportedly focused on his recovery, Zarcone told CNN , and not much change is expected this week.
You can find out more about the incident in question in the following news clip:
Gugino is said to be a longtime follower of the Catholic Worker Movement, a religious group with a focus on peace and justice.
His close friend and fellow activist Matt Daloisio – who works as a public defense attorney – told The Guardian:
I know exactly what he was doing. I’ve seen him do it a hundred other times. What I think he was doing was trying to offer them something to read on his phone: about the law, about the right of people to assemble. Or asking why they were preventing people from exercising that right.
As per the organisation website, Catholic Worker Movement communities are ‘committed to nonviolence, voluntary poverty, prayer, and hospitality for the homeless, exiled, hungry, and forsaken’. Catholic Workers are also said to ‘protest injustice, war, racism, and violence of all forms’.
On June 9, President Trump tweeted an unfounded claim that Gugino’s injury was a ‘set up’, describing Gugino as ‘an antifa provocateur’.
There is no evidence to suggest this is the case, and President Trump has been widely criticised for his inflammatory remarks.
UNILAD wishes Martin Gugino a full recovery.
