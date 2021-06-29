Elected Officials Among Members Of Racist ‘Neo-Confederate’ Group, Leak Shows

PA Images

Elected officials have been found to be members of the ‘neo-confederate’ group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV).

Neo-confederacy refers to a ‘reactionary, revisionist branch of American white nationalism’, which is often paired with a ‘strong belief in the validity of the failed doctrines of nullification and secession’, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) explains.

The SCV is understood to be a neo-confederate organisation made up of blood-descendants of Confederate veterans, with a strong emphasis on preserving Confederate statues, namesakes and other such memorials. The group has been linked with white supremacist groups throughout its history.

Critics of the group, including former members, claim the group’s commander for the state of North Carolina, Kevin Stone, had links to extremists and ‘scary’ individuals who were recruited to the group. Stone’s motorcycle club, the SCV Mechanized Cavalry, is also said to have staged a takeover of the branch and pushed out anti-racist members.

Leaked membership information, first revealed by The Guardian, shows SCV members include the likes of serving military officers, elected officials and public employees, as well as a national security expert whose CV declares they have ‘Department of Defense Secret Security Clearance’.

Alongside these individuals are members who took part in and carried out acts of violence during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, an event which led to three deaths and multiple injuries.

Other members reportedly hold overlapping membership in violent neo-Confederate organisations such as the League of the South (LoS), a group which the SPLC says ‘denounces the federal government and Northern and Coastal states as part of a materialist and anti-religious society they call The Empire’.

In total, details of 59,000 past and present members were released; 91 of those used email addresses associated with government agencies, and 74 used armed forces email addresses. A number of active members listed contact information

