Electoral College Voters Face Death Threats For Certifying Election For Biden

PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden’s win has been certified by the Electoral College. However, state electors faced death threats for doing so.

Last night, December 14, California confirmed Biden’s victory, granting him 55 electoral votes which saw him pass over the required 270 to take the White House. When all counting is complete, it’s expected he’ll lead the ‘lame duck’ POTUS Donald Trump 306 votes to 232.

However, as electors faced the task of casting the state’s votes, Trump supporters allegedly issued threats of violence and even death as the president’s baseless legal efforts to overturn the election continue to flounder.

Darrin Camilleri, a Michigan Democrat, wrote on Twitter: ‘Due to safety concerns for tomorrow’s Electoral College vote, the entire legislature is closed and will be working remotely. I’m thankful for the courage of our electors who will be exercising their democratic duty and selecting our next president.’

Responding a question concerning the nature of the concerns, he replied: ‘I have not been briefed on specific threats but when this has happened in the past, it was because there were some. I’ve heard there are also planned protests — with the expectation that many will will bring weapons and open carry.’

Trump Supporters PA Images

In Wisconsin, electors were instructed to enter the capitol grounds through an unmarked side door in order to avoid violent protesters. Khary Penebaker, a Democratic elector for the state, told The New York Times: ‘This is some scary stuff, man, and this is not what America is supposed to be like.’

Radio host and columnist Dean Obeidallah also wrote: ‘CNN just reported that three of the ten Joe Biden electors in Wisconsin have been subject to death threats. This is the Fascist movement known as Trumpism!’

Arizona’s vote was also held in a secret location, citing safety concerns. Some Republican supporters have also held ‘alternative electoral votes’ which have been sent to Congress, however these carry absolutely no power as alternate electors are meaningless in law.

In a speech after his win was confirmed, as per BBC News, Biden described the harassment of his officials as ‘unconscionable’, saying: ‘It’s my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election.’

He added that it’s time to ‘turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal’, saying: ‘The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we know that nothing not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame.’

