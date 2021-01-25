Eleven Miners Rescued After Being Trapped For More Than Two Weeks Underground PA Images

When the entrance to Hushan mine collapsed it left many miners trapped inside. Fortunately, eleven of the miners have been saved after being trapped for two weeks.

China has relatively frequent mining accidents because of its lack of regulation and rules that aren’t often enforced. After an underground explosion, 22 gold miners were unable to leave the Hushan mine and were left without food and water.

A group of 11 miners has now managed to escape the mine, although there have been nine deaths recorded and one miner who is still missing.

Images of the miners being rescued show them with blindfolds to protect their eyes from sunlight.

It took a week to find the miners, who were buried 580 metres below the ground. Once the miners were located, the top priority was sending supplies to them by drilling a hole large enough for aid packages to be sent down.

From this point, the emergency services plotted the best way to retrieve the trapped workers while combatting issues like rising water.

The first miner was found in a section closer to the surface, while the main group were further down in the mine. After the first miner was saved ten other workers managed to make it out in the following hours. One of the ten workers was said to be injured.

Safe to say, all of the miners have been taken to hospital regardless of the visibility of their injuries.

BBC News noted the words of Yantai Mayor, Chen Fei, who explained the work of emergency services in a briefing on Monday:

From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died. Along with one miner who died on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased miners were all lifted out of the mine.

Since the words of the mayor, there has been another death recorded, bringing the death toll to 10. There is also still a miner to be unaccounted for, and given the time that has passed since the initial explosion two weeks ago, hopes of a successful rescue are diminishing.

While many will be glad that miners have been saved from this tragic explosion, there will also be sadness and mourning for those who lost their lives.

