Elijah McClain Grand Jury Indicts Officers And Paramedics In 2019 Death

PA/CBS

A Colorado grand jury has indicted officers and paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

These criminal charges, including manslaughter, are being brought against three Aurora police officers as well as two paramedics.

Advert 10

Massage therapist and aspiring musician Elijah, 23, died in August 2019 after he was put in a chokehold by first responders and injected with ketamine.

As reported by AP, attorney general Phil Weiser has stated that officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, as well as fire department paramedic Jeremy Cooper and fire Lt. Peter Cichuniec, have now been indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide relating to Elijah’s death.

Roedema and Rosenblatt have also each been charged with second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury as well as one count of a crime of violence related to the assault charge. Cooper and Cichuniec are also now each facing three counts of second-degree assault.

Advert 10

Speaking at a press conference, in which he did not take questions, Weiser said:

Our goal is to seek justice for Elijah McClain, for his family and his friends. He was a son, a nephew, a brother, a friend. When he died, he was only 23 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him.

As per a statement from her lawyer, Qusair Mohamedbhai, Elijah’s mother Sheneen McClain is ‘overwhelmed emotionally by this news and appreciates the hard work of Phil Weiser and the rest of his team’, with Mohamedbhai stating, ‘there is not a day that goes by that she does not think of her son Elijah’.

Advert 10

Officers stopped Elijah as he walked along the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller claimed he appeared suspicious.