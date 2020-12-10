Elite Warrior Found Buried With 2,000-Year-Old Greek Battle Helmet In Tomb

To date, more than thirty different vessels have been defined, mainly of Greek provenance, probably from the main Attic and Italic workshops.

It has to be emphasized that these were the most expensive kinds of pots of the time, which the local population put alongside the deceased as grave goods for their life beyond the grave.

Whether these vessels were bought or plundered during acts of piracy cannot be known, but those who gave them were very certainly aware of their value.