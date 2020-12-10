unilad
Advert

Elite Warrior Found Buried With 2,000-Year-Old Greek Battle Helmet In Tomb

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Dec 2020 11:44
Elite Warrior Found Buried With 2,000-Year-Old Greek Battle Helmet In TombElite Warrior Found Buried With 2,000-Year-Old Greek Battle Helmet In TombDubrovnik Museums

Archaeologists working in Croatia have uncovered a rare bronze Greek-Illyrian war helmet in the tomb of an elite warrior. 

The researchers came across the discovery during the exploration of the tomb, which was cut into rock on the side of a mountain in Zakotarac, on the Pelješac peninsula, in southern Dalmatia.

Advert

The warrior is believed to have been buried more than 2,000 years ago, though the helmet originated in the Peloponnese approximately three centuries earlier during the 8th and 7th centuries BC. Parts of the warriors skull were also found.

War helmet found in tombWar helmet found in tombDubrovnik Museums

The open-faced helmet was first used by ancient Greek Etruscans and Scythians, and became known as the Illyrian helmet when it was adopted by Illyrians. It was used in Greece during the time of the Greco-Persian Wars and went on to become popular in Italy, where it was constructed from ivory.

Though iconic, this helmet style became obsolete in most areas of Greece in the early 5th century BC and its common use in Illyria ended by the 4th century BC, according to the Greek Reporter.

Advert

Archaeologists at Zagreb University, in collaboration with Dubrovnik Museums, also noted that part of the warrior’s skull was visible from the openings of the helmet, though his bones were found in a ‘rather poor condition’.

War helmet found in tombWar helmet found in tombDubrovnik Museums

Dr. Hrvoje Potrebica, from the Department of Archaeology of Zagreb University, said that the fourth century BC Greek-Illyrian helmet ‘is exceptionally rare’ and is one of only about forty that have ever been found in Europe.

Alongside the helmet, the researchers uncovered a number of ancient weapons as well as another set of remains of a woman buried with a bronze bracelet around her wrist. Among the other items were fifteen bronze and silver fibulae, ten needles or pins, several spiral bronze ornaments and pincers as well as several hundred glass paste and amber beads.

Advert
Items in warrior's tombItems in warrior's tombDubrovnik Museums

Commenting on the find, Dr Domagoj Perkić, a curator with Dubrovnik Museums, said:

To date, more than thirty different vessels have been defined, mainly of Greek provenance, probably from the main Attic and Italic workshops.

It has to be emphasized that these were the most expensive kinds of pots of the time, which the local population put alongside the deceased as grave goods for their life beyond the grave.

Whether these vessels were bought or plundered during acts of piracy cannot be known, but those who gave them were very certainly aware of their value.

Archaeologists discovered the tomb while restoring damaged burial mounds in the area. The warrior’s mound is more than nine feet deep and six feet wide.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany
News

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife
Life

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Archaeology

Credits

Greek Reporter

  1. Greek Reporter

    Ancient Greek Helmet Found in Stone Burial Chamber in Croatia

 