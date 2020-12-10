unilad
Advert

Ellen DeGeneres Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Dec 2020 17:37
PA Images

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that she’s tested positive for coronavirus. 

The daytime TV host, host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003, penned a statement published to Twitter regarding her condition.

Advert

The 62-year-old wrote on social media that’s ‘feeling fine right now’. Production on her talk show will also be halted until January next year.

DeGeneres wrote: ‘Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.’

As reported by Variety, a Telepictures TV spokesperson has since confirmed that production on The Ellen Show will be paused until after the New Year.

Advert
Ellen DeGeneres ShowEllen DeGeneres ShowWarner Bros.

The host, who’s been the subject of controversy regarding hostile workplace allegations earlier this year, was one of the first to bring back a live audience during the pandemic. Most shows, such as The Drew Barrymore Show, has employed a ‘webcam audience’ in lieu of people, as a safety precaution.

Representatives for the show earlier confirmed that 40 audience members would be allowed in the studio in person, alongside 70 virtual attendees. A COVID-19 compliance officer was also hired and introduced on-air by DeGeneres, assuring that health and safety protocols would be followed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany
News

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ellen DeGeneres, News

Credits

Variety

  1. Variety

    Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Pauses ‘Ellen Show’ Production

 