Ellen DeGeneres Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

PA Images

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that she’s tested positive for coronavirus.

The daytime TV host, host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003, penned a statement published to Twitter regarding her condition.

Advert 10

The 62-year-old wrote on social media that’s ‘feeling fine right now’. Production on her talk show will also be halted until January next year.

DeGeneres wrote: ‘Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.’

As reported by Variety, a Telepictures TV spokesperson has since confirmed that production on The Ellen Show will be paused until after the New Year.

Advert 10

Ellen DeGeneres Show Warner Bros.

The host, who’s been the subject of controversy regarding hostile workplace allegations earlier this year, was one of the first to bring back a live audience during the pandemic. Most shows, such as The Drew Barrymore Show, has employed a ‘webcam audience’ in lieu of people, as a safety precaution.

Representatives for the show earlier confirmed that 40 audience members would be allowed in the studio in person, alongside 70 virtual attendees. A COVID-19 compliance officer was also hired and introduced on-air by DeGeneres, assuring that health and safety protocols would be followed.