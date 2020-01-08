Ellen DeGeneres Launches GoFundMe To Raise $5 Million For Australian Bushfire Relief

I love Australia. I love Australia so much I even married an Australian. A few years ago I got to see how incredible Australia is in person. We took our show there, and I fell in love with the country and the people. And right now, Australia needs our help.

Wildfires have been burning for four months and with record-breaking heat. The winds are so strong and it is getting worse. Thousands of people have been displaced. Homes have been burned. Lives have been lost. Nearly half a billion animals have been killed. Nearly a third of their habitat has been destroyed.