Elliot Page’s Wife Says She’s Proud Of Star’s Transgender Announcement
Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner, has spoken of her pride after the Juno actor publicly came out as transgender.
Professional dancer and choreographer, Portner, 26, took to Instagram following the annoucement with a sweet post in support of her spouse, writing, ‘Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself.’
Page and Portner’s romance began in 2017, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. Page, 33, can be seen regularly making appearances in Emma’s popular YouTube and Instagram videos, showing that he too has a talent for dance.
Portner’s full post reads as follows:
I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.
As per a 2018 profile in The New York Times, Page became ‘transfixed’ by Portner after seeing her Instagram posts, revealing:
I thought, damn, this girl is so talented and so cool. I knew right away we were both creative spirits.
Portner’s post comes after Page came out as transgender in his own heartfelt Instagram post, writing:
I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.
I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.
Page proceeded to ask fans for ‘patience’, remarking that his joy is ‘real, but it is also fragile’. He also admitted to being ‘scared’ of ‘the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence’.
He then went on to emphasise that, although he is ‘not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous’, he did want ‘address the full picture’ and all that entailed.
Page continued:
I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.
To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.
Netflix is reportedly in the process of updating Page’s credited name across all titles, an insider told Variety, with Page set to continue starring as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Topics: News, Now, transgender, Wife
CreditsEmma Portner/Instagram and 3 others
Emma Portner/Instagram
The New York Times
Elliot Page/Instagram
Variety
Elliot Page Will Continue to Star in ‘Umbrella Academy,’ Netflix Changes Credits on His Past Films