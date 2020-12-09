Elon Musk Confirms He’s Moved To Texas After Months-Long Fight With California
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has announced he’s moved to Texas following a lengthy fight with the state of California.
The tech mogul has long threatened to move his companies, with Musk stating earlier this year that he was going to relocate them to the Lone Star State.
Musk had been arguing with California officials earlier in the year after the pandemic closed the Tesla factory’s doors. He wanted to reopen it in May, but California and Alameda County officials denied his request.
While Musk said at the time he was going to move the factory over to Texas ‘immediately’, he didn’t follow through; but now the 49-year-old seems pretty adamant that it’s happening. He made the announcement yesterday, December 8, at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council annual summit.
According to CNN, Musk told the paper’s editor-in-chief that ‘there’s a lot of things that are really great about California’, but that he thinks the state takes Tesla’s success for granted.
As per the Independent, he said yesterday:
If a team has been winning for too long, they tend to get complacent and then they don’t win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long.
First of all, Tesla and SpaceX obviously have massive operations in California. Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. SpaceX is still the last aerospace company still doing manufacturing in California.
He continued, ‘California used to be the centre of aerospace manufacturing. My companies are the last two left. That’s a very important point to make.’
Musk has since shared a photograph on Twitter of one of his rockets with the caption, ‘Out on the pad in South Texas.’
While it was previously reported by CNBC that the move to Texas would cost Musk an eye-watering $1 billion to make, The Wall Street Journal has stated it will come with lots of personal benefits for the multi-billionaire, as the state reportedly doesn’t collect state income or capital-gains tax for individuals.
His move to Texas has been welcomed by the state’s representative, US Senator Ted Cruz. He tweeted, ‘Welcome to Texas! @elonmusk. Texas loves jobs & we’re very glad to have you as a Texan.’
Tesla and SpaceX aren’t the only projects Musk has going on in Texas. Last month it was found that the mogul’s The Boring Company was hiring people in the southern state.
