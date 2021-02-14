unilad
Advert

Elon Musk Invited Vladimir Putin To Chat With Him On Clubhouse

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Feb 2021 12:31
Putin MuskPA Images

Elon Musk has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to chat with him on Clubhouse.

The Tesla chief is rather fond of Clubhouse, a relatively new audio-only app sparking conversations between industry leaders, such as Musk and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. Its popularity led to it being banned by the Chinese government, as citizens discussed and challenged state politics and issues.

Advert

Never being afraid to shoot for the stars, especially in aid of fast internet, the SpaceX founder asked to speak to Putin.

Directly tweeting the Kremlin’s official account, Musk wrote, ‘Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?’ In a follow-up tweet – in Russian, no less – he added, ‘It would be a great honor to speak with you.’

There’s no word on whether the president has accepted Musk’s invitation, nor is there any indication of why Musk wants to speak to Putin in the first place. The Russian leader recently had his first conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Advert
Rising Tesla Share Price Creates Army Of Self-Named 'Teslanaires'PA Images

It could be following indications of a law proposed by the State Duma, Russia’s legislative body, which would see users of Musk’s low-orbit satellite broadband fined rather than the company itself – simply because it’d be easier.

Regular users could face fines of between $135 and $405, while companies and other legal entities could be forced to pay between $6,750 and $13,500, as per Popular Mechanics.

Advert

Responding to a tweet concerning the reports, Musk wrote, ‘We’re just trying to get people to Mars. Help would be appreciated.’

The Good Time Show, a talk show on Clubhouse, is reportedly scheduling an interview between Musk and Kanye West soon. ‘The most entertaining outcome is the most likely,’ the tech whiz wrote.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump
Celebrity

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’
Life

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed
Life

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments
Celebrity

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Elon Musk, Now, US, Vladimir Putin

Credits

Popular Mechanics

  1. Popular Mechanics

    Elon Musk's Internet was considered a threat to Russia's national security. And they want to fine for using Starlink

 