Elon Musk Invited Vladimir Putin To Chat With Him On Clubhouse

Elon Musk has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to chat with him on Clubhouse.

The Tesla chief is rather fond of Clubhouse, a relatively new audio-only app sparking conversations between industry leaders, such as Musk and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. Its popularity led to it being banned by the Chinese government, as citizens discussed and challenged state politics and issues.

Never being afraid to shoot for the stars, especially in aid of fast internet, the SpaceX founder asked to speak to Putin.

Directly tweeting the Kremlin’s official account, Musk wrote, ‘Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?’ In a follow-up tweet – in Russian, no less – he added, ‘It would be a great honor to speak with you.’

There’s no word on whether the president has accepted Musk’s invitation, nor is there any indication of why Musk wants to speak to Putin in the first place. The Russian leader recently had his first conversation with US President Joe Biden.

It could be following indications of a law proposed by the State Duma, Russia’s legislative body, which would see users of Musk’s low-orbit satellite broadband fined rather than the company itself – simply because it’d be easier.

Regular users could face fines of between $135 and $405, while companies and other legal entities could be forced to pay between $6,750 and $13,500, as per Popular Mechanics.

Responding to a tweet concerning the reports, Musk wrote, ‘We’re just trying to get people to Mars. Help would be appreciated.’

The Good Time Show, a talk show on Clubhouse, is reportedly scheduling an interview between Musk and Kanye West soon. ‘The most entertaining outcome is the most likely,’ the tech whiz wrote.