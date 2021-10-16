Elon Musk Is Now Worth As Much As Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Combined

Alamy

Elon Musk is officially the richest person in the world, worth more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett put together.

The stars have been aligning for Musk. Not only are electric cars increasing in popularity with Tesla leading the charge as an alternative to petrol vehicles, but a modern-day space race has begun between the world’s billionaires, and he’s been ahead of the curve for years with SpaceX.

At least for the moment, Jeff Bezos is no longer the king of the world when it come to money. The Amazon founder currently has a net worth $197 billion, but even in second place he’s far behind Musk’s fortune.

PA Images

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is sitting comfortably at the top with a net worth of $236 billion. In third place is Bernard Arnault at $164 billion, and Gates is in fourth with $130 billion.

Buffett is just cracking the top 10 at the time of writing with a net worth of $103 billion – but even if you combined his fortune with Gates, you’d still be $3 billion shy of Musk.

Musk crossed over the $200 billion line earlier this week, making him the third person in history to do so, Forbes reports. The outlet reached out to him for comment on the feat, to which he replied, ‘I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.’

Alamy

Musk’s fortune has ballooned thanks to the growing success of Tesla and reputation of SpaceX, with a recent share sale boosting the company’s value to $100 billion and adding $11 billion to his net worth.

He has pledged to donate millions of dollars in the past, but previously said he prefers to remain anonymous when making donations.

