Elon Musk Is Selling Almost All Of His Physical Possessions Including His Houses

by : Julia Banim on : 04 May 2020 15:39
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly selling almost all of his possessions, including at least two of his opulent Californian homes.

Listings for two multi-million-dollar houses owned by Musk have recently popped up on real estate website Zillow, just after the 48-year-old entrepreneur tweeted his intentions to sell ‘almost all physical possessions’.

Admitting that his girlfriend Grimes was less than pleased about this dramatic decision, Musk declared to his Twitter follower that he would ‘own no house’. When asked why exactly he would do such a thing, Musk simply answered ‘freedom’.

And it would appear Musk isn’t bluffing. Days after his Twitter announcement, CNBC tech correspondent Sam Shead reported that two houses belonging to Musk had been listed for sale on Zillow.

One of these properties, located in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, once belonged to none other than Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder, and is currently being listed for a cool $9,500,000.

The listing for this property reads as follows:

Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka.

Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views.

Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage.

Tweeting about this particular property, Musk warned potential buyers:

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.

ZillowZillowZillow

Another of Musk’s properties advertised on Zillow is a luxurious Bel-Air mansion, listed at an out-of-this-world $30,000,000.

According to this listing:

Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond. Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes.

Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage.

Elon MuskElon MuskZillow

As reported by Mashable, Musk has made a profit on both of these beautiful properties.

He purchased Gene Wilder’s ranch for $6.75 million back in 2013, and bought the Lower Bel Air Estate for $17 million in 2012. Musk is said to own several other houses which, in total, add up to a value of over $100 million.

