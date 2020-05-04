Elon Musk Is Selling Almost All Of His Physical Possessions Including His Houses

Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond. Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes.

Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage.