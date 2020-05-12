Elon Musk Offers His Arrest As He Reopens Tesla Factory Despite Stay At Home Orders

As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the Shelter in Place Order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has been extended.

The collective efforts taken to date regarding this public health emergency have slowed the virus’ trajectory, but the risk to public health remain significant. The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency, it remains essential to continue to slow virus transmission.

The Health Officer Order requires that most people stay home unless they are engaged in certain “Essential Activities”…