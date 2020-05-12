Elon Musk Offers His Arrest As He Reopens Tesla Factory Despite Stay At Home Orders
Elon Musk has reopened his California Tesla factory despite the Alameda County’s stay-at-home order still in place.
The tech mogul offered his own arrest for doing so, stating: ‘If anyone is arrested, I ask it only be me.’
Car manufacturing was deemed non-essential work by the state of California when outlining what businesses could continue to operate during the ongoing health crisis. Though the stay-at-home order was modified by the state on May 8, Alameda County, where Tesla’s Fremont factory is based, has kept restrictions on ‘non-essential businesses’.
A statement on the county’s website reads:
As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the Shelter in Place Order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has been extended.
The collective efforts taken to date regarding this public health emergency have slowed the virus’ trajectory, but the risk to public health remain significant. The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency, it remains essential to continue to slow virus transmission.
The Health Officer Order requires that most people stay home unless they are engaged in certain “Essential Activities”…
Despite this order, Elon Musk has decided to reopen the factory following the wider state’s modified guidelines, and has even threatened to move the Tesla factory to a different state if the restrictions don’t change.
One person on Twitter asked Musk if Alameda County had gone against California state’s decision, to which he said yes.
The tweet read:
From what I gather, @Tesla was told they could operate by the state of CA but Alameda County illegally overrode that decision. @elonmusk can you confirm? People are so quick to jump to conclusions but it’s good to remember there’s usually more behind the scenes.
Responding to the tweet, Musk said: ‘Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out.’
The 48-year-old added that it was ‘super messed up’.
Yesterday, May 11, a California resident asked the Governor of California Gavin Newsom whether his administration considered car manufacturing to be an essential part of the economy, and if Tesla should be allowed to reopen with proper safety guidelines, as per CBS San Francisco.
In response to the question, Governor Newsom said how, in general, manufacturing is no longer as restricted as it was, along with ‘modifications’, and that Alameda County has had some ‘constructive conversations with the folks at that facility’ in regards to Tesla.
He also added that factories are likely to open next week, despite Tesla having already reopened; it had been closed since March 23 along with most facilities in the state.
In light of all this, on Saturday, May 9, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County.
According to Business Insider, the lawsuit alleges the shutdown ignores an earlier order from Gov. Newsom, which permits businesses in ’16 crucial infrastructure industries’, including transportation, to continue work.
It also deems the county’s decision as both unconstitutional and ‘inexplicable’, as well as saying there is ‘no rational basis’ for the facility’s closure.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Alemeda County, California, Elon Musk, tesla, Twitter, US News
CreditsAlameda County Public Health Department and 2 others
Alameda County Public Health Department
9) Home Health Officer Orders Shelter in Place Testing for COVID-19 Resources For Clinicians Isolation Housing Press Releases Alameda County Update Archive Contact Information Updated Order Directing Alameda County to Shelter at Home
CBS San Francisco
RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County
Business Insider
Tesla made good on Elon Musk's threats and sued a California county over the closure of its factory