Elon Musk Reveals The Greatest Risk To The Future Of Civilization

PA Images

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared his concerns over what he deems as ‘potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilisation.’

The Tesla CEO has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the future of humanity and the planet, in a tweet responding to a Wall Street Journal article.

Advert 10

The article in question observes how American’s population growth, which is already weak, is dropping ‘closer to zero’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PA Images

Musk wrote:

Population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future civilisation.

Advert 10

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

And that’s just for Earth! Mars has zero human population. We need a lot of people to become a multiplanet civilisation.

Other Twitter users responded to Musk’s post, with many showing support for the business mogul. One commented: ‘Elon Musk is the smartest person I know’.

However, another user disagreed: ‘The existing financial system is the greatest risk to the future of civilization.’

Advert 10

A third wrote: ‘Thanks for speaking up about this Elon! Many folks seem to think overpopulation is a problem, when really it’s the opposite. You’re one of the few at the top that legitimately cares about humanity’s future, on this planet & beyond. PS: congrats on Tesla’s amazing earnings today!’

This isn’t the first time Musk – who is a father of seven – has spoken out about ‘population collapse’. Earlier this month he responded to a tweet which said: ‘Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off,’ alongside a photo of Musk with his son.

The SpaceX founder responded: ‘I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. Mars has a great need for people, seeing as the population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!’

Advert 10

The severity of the problem depends on several other variables, such as immigration, which could see a growth in the population through Biden’s administration easing some restrictions.

Nicholas Eberstadt, a researcher at the conservative American Enterprise Institute told The Wall Street Journal: ‘The United States’ demographic situation is comparatively favorable. The big wild card is going to be what happens with immigration.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Another factor that could impact America’s population size is birth rates. The population are having fewer children which means this year, the U.S. will record at least ‘300,000 fewer births’. People are reportedly put off from having children due to the uncertain economy and pandemic.

As well as this, America’s population size is also being impacted by declining COVID-19 deaths, which could ease the problem. However, the U.S. has other mortality issues, such as a sharp rise in drug overdose deaths and an increase in fatalities from homicides and chronic diseases last year, which drove down U.S. life expectancy by 1.5 years.