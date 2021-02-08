Elon Musk Says He's Writing A Book About Tesla And SpaceX PA Images

Elon Musk has excited his large following after stating that he is writing a book about his companies and investments.

As the richest person on the planet and a keen social media user, Elon Musk is one of the world’s most recognisable CEOs. Musk has managed to invest in forward-thinking technology, and use his own programming skills to generate an incredible amount of money.

In a series of tweets, the head of Tesla and SpaceX has now revealed that he intends to write a book about his experiences in the business world.

Musk on his new book Elon Musk/Twitter

The initial tweets were rather enigmatic as they didn’t suggest how the story of Musk’s companies would be told, but when a fan asked whether this meant a book would be released, Musk responded ‘yes’. It is unclear when Musk will release the book, but there is plenty of anticipation for a story about one of the most successful people of the 21st century.

Musk’s mother, Maye, has given some insight into the upbringing of Elon and his siblings in her own book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. In this book, Maye details her divorce from engineer and emerald mine owner Errol Musk, and the subsequent raising of her children as a single mother. However, this new book looks set to focus on Musk’s business decisions.

Of course, it is worth noting that Elon Musk had financial backing that allowed him to invest in his own businesses. Nonetheless, many will be keen to hear about how the billionaire made his choices and what his reported 85 to a 100-hour working weeks looks like.

Elon Musk PA Images

This is not the first time that the Tesla CEO has discussed a book, and there have been books written about the business magnate. After shadowing Musk for a year, journalist Ashlee Vance published a book in 2015 titled Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future. On top of this, Musk discussed the possibility of detailing his journey in 2019. Once again the billionaire floated the idea on Twitter, stating that his life and work ‘may be worth a book one day’.

While getting six hours of sleep a night and investing millions won’t be possible for most of the readers of Musk’s new book, there is still plenty of interest. With that in mind, Musk may soon be able to add author to his list of successful endeavours.

