Elon Musk Says SpaceX Is Nearly Ready To Trial New Broadband Network

SpaceX internet is ready for lift-off, with the company saying it is close to launching its new broadband network in parts of North America.

Elon Musk announced the news on Twitter this morning following the successful launch of 60 new satellites as part of its widely-anticipated Starlink satellite broadband internet network.

Advert

Musk wrote, ‘Once these satellites reach their target position, we will be able to roll out a fairly wide public beta in northern US & hopefully southern Canada. Other countries to follow as soon as we receive regulatory approval.’

Today’s launch means there are now at least 770 satellites in orbit as part of the Starlink constellation, with SpaceX aiming to have almost 2,000 in place by the end of 2021.

That’s a lot of satellites, but it’s still only a fraction of the 12,000 that SpaceX has been approved to launch by Congress. What’s more, the company last year applied to add an additional 30,000 to their ranks. And why not? There’s plenty of space.

Advert

SpaceX, which launched its first satellites in May last year, says that once they are fully operational, it will be able to provide reliable internet access across the globe.

Starlink’s network currently produces speeds of about 100mbps – about the same level as on the ground broadband networks. However, its USP is its reach; the network promises to bring high-speed internet to rural areas that, up until now, have been reliant on slow, or even no internet connection.

SpaceX says that,‘With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.’

May 30, 2020, Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA: On May 30, 2020, the SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, SpaceX…

Advert

In the future, Starlink hopes to offer speeds of 1Gbps worldwide, although there’s no word yet as to how much it will cost.

For now though, the company is targeting parts of North America – including some of the Northwestern United States and Southern Canada – for its beta test. People in the area have been able to sign up to participate in the test since early September.

While an exact launch date has not been announced, Musk’s tweet suggests it’s just around the corner.