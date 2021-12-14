Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin

Alamy

Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla will now accept payments made in the cryptocurrency, dogecoin.

The world’s current richest man and CEO of the electric car company took to Twitter to announce the decision today, Tuesday, December 14.

In comparison to bitcoin, Musk noted earlier in the week that he views dogecoin as a better method of payment on the basis of it being able to perform higher transaction volumes. Moreover, he referred to how the supply for dogecoin is not fixed.

Alamy

Despite being called a ‘self-absorbed grifter‘ by the co-creator of the cryptocurrency, Musk himself has previously invested in dogecoin.

Musk tweeted:

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.

Just minutes after Musk’s announcement, the price of dogecoin rose by over 14%, The Independent reports.

Co-founder of dogecoin, Billy Markus, replied to Musk’s tweet in the comments. ‘I think it’s safe to say the cofounder of PayPal might know a little something about money, so y’know, it may be interesting to take a listen,’ he said.

In May, Musk announced that Tesla would stop taking payments in the form of Bitcoin, over fears that the currency had a negative impact on the environment.

He also noted his preference of dogecoin on the basis of it having ‘dogs and memes’.

However, Musk told Time magazine, who recently awarded him its ‘Person of the Year’ award for 2021, that despite dogecoin being created as a ‘silly joke’ that it is ‘actually better suited for transactions’.