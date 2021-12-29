Elon Musk Sets Target Dates For When Humans Will Land On Mars
As Elon Musk continues to focus his attention on exploring space, he’s provided his opinion on when he expects humans to travel to Mars.
Mars has been an intriguing planet for human exploration for many years, with various rovers been launched to roam the Red Planet. Recently a rover discovered a ‘significant amount of water’ on the planet, which experts believe could provide a landing spot when human explorations begin.
Now Elon Musk has revealed insight into when those human explorations might take place, and it could be a lot sooner than you think.
Speaking on the Lex Friedman Podcast yesterday, December 28, Musk outlined when humans will be able to travel to Mars and described what those missions might look like when it happens.
Musk told Friedman that the ‘best case is about five years, worst case 10 years,’ in terms of when the mission will take place. However there may be setbacks in terms of ‘fundamentally engineering the vehicle’.
Musk is currently working on a project called Starship, which he described on the podcast:
I mean, Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made. It’s a lot. It’s really next level.
The fundamental optimisation of Starship is minimising the cost per ton per orbit and ultimately cost per ton to the surface of Mars.
Along with the project being the most advanced space mission yet, Musk says the cost is a major barrier as well:
There is a certain cost per ton to the surface of Mars where we can afford to establish a self-sustaining city, and above that we cannot afford to do it.
Right now you couldn’t fly to Mars for a trillion dollars. No amount of money could get you a ticket to Mars. So we need to get that above, you know, to get that something that is actually possible at all.
When asked about why it’s important to launch a mission to Mars in the near future, Musk says that in 500 million years the temperature of Earth might not be able to sustain life:
Earth’s been around 4 1/2 billion years, and this is the first time in 4 1/2 billion years that it’s been possible to extend life beyond Earth.
That window of opportunity may be open for a long time, and I hope it is, but it also may be open for a short time. I think it is wise for us to act quickly while the window is open, just in case.
Earlier this year Musk’s Starship project had a successful test flight when of its rocket was able to land safely. Now the next step will be to test the Heavy Lift booster during an orbital test flight. Then in 2023, SpaceX will perform a test flight to the moon.
