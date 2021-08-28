Elon Musk Slams ‘Besos’ Amid SpaceX Legal Battle
Elon Musk has taken aim at fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos amid an ongoing legal battle between SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Over the last few months, the two aerospace manufacturing companies have been in the running for a contract for NASA’s Human Landing System program, described by NASA as ‘the final mode of transportation that will take astronauts to the lunar surface in the Artemis lunar exploration program’.
NASA ultimately decided to award a $2.9 billion contract to Musk’s SpaceX, prompting Bezos’s Blue Origin to file a lawsuit against NASA. As a result, the contract decision has been temporarily suspended.
In a recent protest letter, Amazon satellite internet system Kuiper Systems LLC has asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop a SpaceX amendment concerning its second-generation Starlink network.
The letter argues that SpaceX’s plan is too speculative, therefore breaking FCC rules for applying for satellite deployments:
The Commission should dismiss the amendment proposed by SpaceX under section 25.112 of the Commission’s rules.2 The SpaceX Amendment proposes two different configurations for the nearly 30,000 satellites of its Gen2 System, each of which arranges these satellites along very different orbital parameters.
SpaceX’s novel approach of applying for two mutually exclusive configurations is at odds with both the Commission’s rules and public policy and we urge the Commission to dismiss this amendment.
In response to an article in PC Mag, Musk took a jab at Bezos in a tweet, in which he deliberately appears to misspell Bezos’ name:
Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX …
Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, stepped down from his position as CEO in July.
