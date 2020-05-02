Elon Musk Wipes $14 Billion Off Tesla’s Value With Single Tweet

Elon Musk Tweet Wipes $14 Billion Off Tesla’s Value PA Images

It isn’t unheard of for Tesla founder Elon Musk to be writing odd things on social media, but his latest tweet cost him a hell of a lot.

SpaceX founder Musk took to Twitter yesterday, May 1, to share an array of interesting tweets – from the fact he was selling ‘almost all’ his physical possessions, to preaching about giving people back their freedom.

However, one tweet in particular didn’t do his company Tesla any favours.

Kicking off his tweeting spree, Musk said he believed the Tesla stock price is too high, which subsequently caused the company to lose a whopping $14 billion off Tesla’s value as investors bailed on the company, BBC News reports.

Despite the fact the tweet went on to be liked over 150,000 times, the post went down like a lead balloon with other social media users who asked the 48-year-old ‘What is wrong with you?’.

One unhappy Tesla stock holder replied the Musk’s tweet saying:

Wtf Elon! You own the company, you can’t say shit like this. You just cost me thousands of dollars within seconds. I’m a model 3 owner, long stock owner and you do this? Extremely disappointing!

Another annoyed Twitter user said:

Elon there are people’s lives savings in this, people that support this like no other company in history. It’s not fair and disrespectful to be hurt by this type of comments. Is absolutely not too high the only reason it would is if you don’t believe you’ll achieve your goals. [sic]

Someone else tweeted to say they had lost an eye-watering amount of money because of Musk’s social media habits, saying: ‘Dude…I just lost $10k because of this tweet. Wtf is wrong with u [sic]’.

Following his initial tweet about Tesla’s stock prices, Musk then shared several other seemingly random tweets, leaving his many people extremely confused.

In one thread, he appeared to tweet the lyrics to America’s national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner…

Musk @elonmusk/Twitter

As well as this, Musk said we was selling ‘almost all’ his physical possessions and ‘will own no house’.

This was then followed with a tweet saying, ‘My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me’. Well, can you blame her?

Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, is yet to comment on the strange tweets from her boyfriend.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

This isn’t the first time Musk’s actions have affected Tesla’s value – back in 2018 the company lost a lot of money after its founder decided to smoke a joint during an interview on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

Whatever’s going on with the tech mogul, I sure feel bad for his public relations department.