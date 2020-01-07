Elton John Pledges $1 Million To Australian Bushfire Victims

We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking. Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund.

As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together, we have to fight and this is my bit towards it, and I love Australia so much.