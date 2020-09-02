Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate Graffitied With Black Lives Matter Slogans

We wake up, excited to celebrate our city on 901 Day, and we see our beautiful historic landmark defaced with messages of pain and that breaks our heart. We’re brokenhearted and devastated by this.

We want to be part of the conversation that helps heal our city. We want to see change happen. But how do we talk together, how do we ensure that the messages we provide are productive? This isn’t productive. People are trying to speak, and I get that, but we’ve got to come up with a better way.