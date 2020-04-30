Eminem Confronted Home Intruder Who Snuck Past Security Team

Happy Earth Day to this beautiful planet! ⁣This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.

I know if life were its normal busy self today, I might not have stopped to recognize Earth Day for as long as I have and looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did. ⁣

⁣

My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today I know that next time I travel I’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.⁣

⁣

Stay safe, stay happy and stay healthy.