Eminem Confronted Home Intruder Who Snuck Past Security Team
Eminem reportedly ended up confronting a home intruder who had slipped past his security team earlier this month.
The intruder, named as Matthew David Hughes, 26, made it into the 47-year-old rapper’s home in a gated area of Detroit through the back, while his security team was at the front of the property.
When the alarm system went off, Em woke up and then reportedly discovered Hughes in his living room.
It was at this point that the Lose Yourself rapper shouted for security, with guards rushing to help him and make a grab for Hughes. Police were then called to the residence, TMZ reported.
Hughes was removed from the property and taken into police custody, where he was booked on charges of first-degree home invasion and the malicious destruction of a building. Both these charges are considered felonies.
As reported by TMZ, it didn’t seem that Hughes had been attempting to steal anything from the house, and it appeared his intention had been to meet Eminem in person.
Hughes reportedly entered the property by using a paving stone to smash through a kitchen window before climbing inside.
As per The Sun, Eminem resides in a 15,000 square foot mansion spanning 5.7 acres in the affluent Rochester Hills suburb.
Eminem had reportedly been isolating at his Michigan mansion alongside his 23-year-old daughter Hailie, who has continued updating her Instagram page during isolation.
Last week to mark Earth Day, Hailie wrote:
Happy Earth Day to this beautiful planet! This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.
I know if life were its normal busy self today, I might not have stopped to recognize Earth Day for as long as I have and looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did.
My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today I know that next time I travel I’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.
Stay safe, stay happy and stay healthy.
During an interview with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM, Eminem opened up about how he has been passing time in isolation:
Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move.
It’s not just the same thing for me every day that it always is. There’s something to be said about knowing that you can’t go out and do certain things.
It’s not the same when you can’t do a lot of your regular routines and sh*t, and going to the studio is like my outlet. We can’t really get in and do much, so I’ve just been writing.
Hughes is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Detroit, Eminem, Hailie Mathers, Home Intruder, Macomb County Jail