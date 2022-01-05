Emma Watson Accused Of ‘Antisemitism’ For Showing Solidarity With Palestinians

Alamy

A former Israeli ambassador for the UN has called Emma Watson an ‘antisemite’.

The Harry Potter actress was accused of antisemitism by former ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the UN, after she shared an Instagram photo in solidarity with Palestinians.

Watson reposted the photo from the Bad Activist Collective’s account, which Danon then tweeted.

The photo featured the words ‘solidarity is a verb’ and Watson captioned it with a quote attributed to Sara Ahmed.

The quote read:

Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.

Danon then shared a screenshot of the post to Twitter, with the caption: ’10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite @EmmaWatson’.

People responded to Danon’s post in defence of Watson, calling the former ambassador an ’embarrassment’.

One user wrote:

You’re an embarassment. Being pro-Palestinian or criticizing Israeli policies doesn’t equal antisemitism. You are undermining the struggle against modern-day antisemitism with such nonsense. This makes it easier for actual antisemites to deflect accusations.

Another added: ‘how is being pro the rights of Palestinians at odds with supporting the rights of Jewish people?’

However, Israel’s current ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, was also critical of Watson’s post.

He wrote:

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian Authority (which supports terror). I would be in favour of that!

Another user questioned why Watson was being debated at all.

They said:

Are Bella Hadid, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon or that elderly guy from Pink Floyd really the people you should be relying on for opinions on the Middle East?

They continued, ‘I stand in solidarity for Palestinians as well. But I also think we shouldn’t rely on celebrities for our opinions on the Middle East.’