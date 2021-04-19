Employees At Far-Right Network One America News Say They’re ‘Not Nazis’ For Spreading Extremist Misinformation

PA Images

Employees at far-right TV network One America News have said they feel responsible for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election, but said they’re ‘not Nazis’ for doing so.

Many of OAN’s journalists were going along with the cable channel’s controversial coverage in the run up to January’s Capitol riot simply because ‘they had bills to pay’.

Despite feeling this responsibility, OAN is still reporting doubts over who is actually president of the United States several months on from the election.

Sharing The New York Times‘ article on the OAN’s ongoing support for Donald Trump, author of the piece Rachel C. Abrams tweeted:

Staffers at One America News said they felt responsible for spreading misinformation that led to the Capitol riot. But they had bills to pay, they said, and no other job options. “We’re not Nazis,” one producer told me. “Just, like, everyday people.”

In the report, Marty Golingan, a producer at OAN since 2016, explained he and many others didn’t agree with the channel’s coverage of both the election and the riot. He said, ‘The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air.’

Golingan also recalled the moment a flag boasting the OAN logo was seen at the Capitol riot that left five people dead. He said, ‘I was like, OK, that’s not good. That’s what happens when people listen to us.’

Meanwhile, Charles Herring, OAN’s president, has defended the channel’s coverage, telling The New York Times:

A review process with multiple checks is in place to ensure that news reporting meets the company’s journalist standards. And, yes, we’ve had our fair share of mistakes, but we do our best to keep them to a minimum and learn from our missteps.

While many journalists have gone on to leave the network over disagreements over its coverage, the likes of OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp has continued to argue that there are still ‘serious doubt’ over who’s president.

PA Images

Sharp has also blamed January’s riot on the Democrats and alleged that it was anti-Trump protestors and members of Antifa who attended the event.

He said last month, ‘History will show it was the Democrats, and not the Republicans, who called for this violence,’ despite investigations finding no evidence that those who identify with the anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement were involved.

Despite the evidence against them, some still believe OAN is ‘unbiased’.